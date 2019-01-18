Laffor says Sundowns' demanding fans need to give Meza and Silva time
Mamelodi Sundowns’ veteran midfielder Anthony Laffor has urged fans of the club to be patient with struggling overseas imports Jose Ali Meza and Toni Silva.
Venezuelan Meza and Silva of Guinea-Bissau joined Sundowns at the beginning of the season and they are yet to endear themselves to the fickle Brazilian fans‚ who have often turned on the players in home matches at Loftus and Lucas Moripe Stadium.
“People must just give them a chance because I have seen many players who came to this club and people said they were not good enough to play for Sundowns‚” said Laffor as Sundowns prepared to host Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca in their Caf Champions League group stage clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday at 9pm.
“Later on they have found their footing and started to perform and the very same people who were critisicing started to praise them.
“It is not easy just to go to a new environment and be integrated into a new system. Some guys get nervous and take time to mix with the rest of the guys in the dressing room.”
Since he arrived at Chloorkop‚ Silva has played in seven matches in all competitions where he has found the back of the twice while Meza has scored once in the Champions League after 12 starts in all competitions.
“Silva and Meza are good players‚ they just need to gel into the group‚” Laffor said.
“Sometimes players come to Sundowns and they struggle the first season and in the second season they start showing what they are made of. It was the same with Khama Billiat‚ Keagan Dolly and Bongani Zungu‚ who left here as stars of the team but they started slowly.
“When they found their feet and started playing regularly‚ it was okay for them.”
Laffor said Sundowns need a win against Wydad on Saturday.
“We need to win against Casablanca because we find ourselves in a difficult position on the log.
“We lost our first game against Lobi Stars in Nigeria and a win this weekend will help us a lot to improve our position on the standings. So‚ the game is important‚” the Liberian said.