Laffor says Sundowns' demanding fans need to give Meza and Silva time

Mamelodi Sundowns’ veteran midfielder Anthony Laffor has urged fans of the club to be patient with struggling overseas imports Jose Ali Meza and Toni Silva.

Venezuelan Meza and Silva of Guinea-Bissau joined Sundowns at the beginning of the season and they are yet to endear themselves to the fickle Brazilian fans‚ who have often turned on the players in home matches at Loftus and Lucas Moripe Stadium.

“People must just give them a chance because I have seen many players who came to this club and people said they were not good enough to play for Sundowns‚” said Laffor as Sundowns prepared to host Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca in their Caf Champions League group stage clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday at 9pm.

“Later on they have found their footing and started to perform and the very same people who were critisicing started to praise them.

“It is not easy just to go to a new environment and be integrated into a new system. Some guys get nervous and take time to mix with the rest of the guys in the dressing room.”