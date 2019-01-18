Vries kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 away win over Wits the next game. And while he has conceded five goals in his last two games – the defeat against Zesco in Zambia‚ and a 3-2 midweek league win away against AmaZulu – none of those were from personal error.

“I had an opportunity to go back and look at the clip. I had a choice – to see my mistake‚ to learn from it; or to go back into my shell‚ forgetting the purpose that I’m here for‚” Namibia international Vries said.

“So I had to step up – I had to be positive.

“I went back and looked at the positive things that I have done. Looked at the things that will give me that mindset of what type of goalkeeper I am‚ and who I am.

“Because I can’t sit back and say now that because of this mistake I am suddenly be a bad goalkeeper.

“I know the pain that I have caused. But at the end of the day it’s also a work in progress.

“So for me to get back there again I have to show up. Because if I don’t show up I’ll still be there where I am. But if I show up‚ it gives me an opportunity to grow and to get better.”

Sitting next to Vries at Chiefs’ pre-Zesco match press conference‚ Willard Katsande‚ Chiefs’ combative defensive midfielder and stand-in captain in Khune’s absence‚ was at pains to interject and say: “Sorry – I think to add on‚ this guy is a big boy.