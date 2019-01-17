Pitso has his eye on a new striker for Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has indicated that the club is looking to reinforce the squad with a striker in this January transfer window.

The Brazilians have been uncharacteristically quiet during this period where there are two weeks remaining before the window closes.

The club is looking for an additional option in the striker department with Jeremy Brockie not scoring consistently enough while Ali Meza and Toni Silva are struggling to make an impact.

"It would be nice to get a strong one [striker] to add more power when I substitute Brockie," Mosimane said.

"There's a nice one I like there somewhere in KZN but his coach has already warned me. Teams at this point don't want to release their players.