Pirates ready to fight

Orlando Pirates seem undaunted by the uphill battle that lies ahead in the next few months.

The current phase is the calm before the storm as the Bucs enter a hectic period of domestic and continental fixtures.

This is what Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has been warning about all along.

Since last year, Mosimane has been preaching about wanting to see how the Buccaneers will cope with a programme similar to Sundowns's.

Pirates midfield dynamo Xola Mlambo says the players are under no illusion about what's coming their way.