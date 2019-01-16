Leeds United have unveiled a plaque in memory of South African winger Albert Johanneson‚ the first black African to play in a FA Cup final.

His granddaughter unveiled the commemorative blue plaque at Elland Road at the weekend as the club kept up their bid to win promotion back to the Premier League.

Johanneson moved to Britain as one of few South African footballing exports of his time and made 200 appearances for the club from 1961 to 1969‚ scoring 67 goals and playing an integral role in helping the team to win promotion to the First Division in 1964.

In 1965 he became the first ever black African to play in an FA Cup Final at Wembley‚ where they lost to Liverpool.

“Albert is a massive part of the history of Leeds United Football Club.

"He was a trailblazer and paved the way for other black players to make their mark on the sport‚ this is a fantastic occasion for the club as we enter our centenary year‚” said Angus Kinnear‚ Chief Executive of Leeds United Football Club‚

The leader of Leeds City Council‚ Councillor Judith Blake‚ added: “We should feel extremely proud that Albert wore the famous jersey of Leeds United and for his part in the club’s rise under the great Don Revie.

“Not only did Albert play for Leeds at a time when there was very few black players playing professionally in the top flight of English football‚ he also holds the accolade of being the first black player in 1965 to play in an FA Cup final.

"The impact of both these feats and the inspiration it would have given to so many people should never be forgotten or underestimated.