Fresher Brockie ready to get Downs firing again
Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to avoid a double blow in their quest for local and continental domination.
The Brazilians suffered a 2-1 loss against Lobi Stars in their opening match of the CAF Champions League group stages last week.
Sundowns were kicking themselves after relinquishing their lead thanks to an Anthony Laffor goal to lose away to the Nigerians.
They will be aiming to avoid a setback, this time in the PSL, against Maritzburg United at Loftus Versfeld tomorrow (7.30pm).
Maritzburg are in the fight of their lives as they are rooted to the bottom of the table.
Sundowns striker Jeremy Brockie has warned his teammates to show respect to the struggling opponents.
"If we take our foot off the pedal then they will likely punish us," Brockie warned.
"They are not in quite a good position. They can't do any worse than they are doing but still are a good team with quality players."
The Chloorkop-based side have a gruelling programme where they still have four games to play this month in the Premiership, Champions League and Nedbank Cup.
After missing the clash against Lobi Stars to suspension, the New Zealand international is eager to return to action against Maritzburg.
"I made the most of the week while the boys were away. We have a busy January. I think I will be fresh and raring to go for a busy schedule," Brockie said.
With 25 points, the 31-year-old wants his team to keep within touching distance of leaders Bidvest Wits on 33, Orlando Pirates (31) and Polokwane City (26).
"It's important that we keep the pressure on the teams above us. Games in hand do not mean maximum points.
"If we read too much into the league table and see the gap that's when we are likely to slip up."