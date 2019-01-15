Fresher Brockie ready to get Downs firing again

Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to avoid a double blow in their quest for local and continental domination.

The Brazilians suffered a 2-1 loss against Lobi Stars in their opening match of the CAF Champions League group stages last week.

Sundowns were kicking themselves after relinquishing their lead thanks to an Anthony Laffor goal to lose away to the Nigerians.

They will be aiming to avoid a setback, this time in the PSL, against Maritzburg United at Loftus Versfeld tomorrow (7.30pm).

Maritzburg are in the fight of their lives as they are rooted to the bottom of the table.

Sundowns striker Jeremy Brockie has warned his teammates to show respect to the struggling opponents.