Ertugral out to revive Ndlovu form

Maritzburg United coach Muhsin Ertugral has made it his responsibility to assist star midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu to regain the kind of form that saw him win the young player and midfielder of the season gongs last term.

"Obviously he has dropped in his approach but he will be back. We need to motivate him as quickly as possible. We need him at his best. I am determined to help him retrieve his best form," said Ertugral of Ndlovu, who is yet to score in his 14 Premier Soccer League matches this season.

In their 2-0 loss to Golden Arrows, which was his first match in charge, Ertugral substituted Ndlovu early in the second half. He only sent him on in the final nine minutes of the 2-1 defeat against Free State Stars last week.