Foreign signings must pull extra weight if they are to succeed in the Premier Soccer League‚ warned Baroka FC coach Wedson Nyirenda‚ himself a former import to the topflight.

Former Zambia national team boss Nyirenda‚ who was an imposing striker for Kaizer Chiefs and Hellenic in his day‚ said players from outside South Africa’s borders must act and behave with complete professionalism when they come to the PSL.

“I cannot be a player from Zambia to come and play in South Africa and then I’m behaving like a local player‚" he said.

“The club would rather then have an MDC player in the team than having me‚ spending money on work permits and other things. It’s just not on.”

Nyirenda was explaining the decision by the Limpopo-based club to cull nine squad members‚ including Botswana international Mpho Kgaswane‚ who was on the bench when they won the Telkom Knockout at the start of last month.

Also out is Burundi international midfielder Hussdein Shabani‚ who made just one appearance and the former African Nations Cup winner Davies Nkausu‚ who has permanent residence as is regarded as a local.

Also released are Zama Dlamini‚ Toriq Losper‚ Bheki Maliba‚ Richard Matloga‚ Charles Molapo and Thabo Moseki.

“We need to change some of the players. Football is result-orientated and for the players it is performance oriented.

“If the club buys you and you are not up to what they expected‚ you must expect to exit.

"I insist on being strict about professionalsm‚” Nyirenda added.