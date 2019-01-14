Kaizer Chiefs have not lost to AmaZulu in 12 years. Can Usuthu break the hoodoo on Wednesday?

It was 12 years and 21 head-to-head clashes ago that AmaZulu last beat Kaizer Chiefs in one of the most one-sided rivalries of the last decade.

The two clubs meet at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on Wednesday night with Usuthu seeking to bring to an end a nightmare sequence of results against AmaKhosi‚ including a 6-0 home loss just five seasons ago.

The last time AmaZulu won against Chiefs came with their backs to wall as they battled against the potential of finishing last in the standings in early 2007.

They went away to Olympia Pak in Rustenburg‚ where Chiefs were hosting some of their home games‚ and ended up with a shock 2-1 victory that eventually helped them to avoid bottom place‚ going on to play in the end of season promotion-relegation playoffs and keep their place in the topflight.

AmaZulu’s two goals on that night of rare glory came from Lucky Mzizi‚ ironically on loan with the club from Chiefs.

Usuthu had just appointed Julio Cesar Leal as coach after firing Reggie Shelembe.

In head-to-head stats‚ the disparity between the two sides is all too clear: AmaZulu and Chiefs have met in 55 league matches since 1985.

AmaKhosi have claimed 34 wins compared to a paltry seven for Usuthu‚ with 14 matches drawn.

The Durban side has won just five of their 26 home league matches against Chiefs‚ suffering 13 defeats in the process.