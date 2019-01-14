Black Leopards' sweat paying off

Black Leopards coach Dylan Kerr says it is not a surprise that the team has won three matches in a row.

Lidoda Duvha beat SuperSport United 2-0 at Thohoyandou Stadium courtesy of a brace by Mwape Musonda, who's now the joint Absa Premiership top scorer with Mothobi Mvala of Highlands Park, on seven goals.

Leopards beat AmaZulu 3-1 in Kerr's first match and followed it up with a 2-1 victory over neighbours Baroka.

The former Leeds United defender reckons that the players' commitment at training has paid off.

"I would be honest. It's a pleasure watching these guys at training," Kerr told the media after the SuperSport clash.

"I said to them at kick-off that, 'go for it, start with a bit of energy to try to score early'."

Leopards are giving everything they have in their matches, perhaps they are out to impress the new man in charge.

Kerr maintained that they should apply the same approach in the coming games to avoid a relegation dogfight.

"We played some excellent football for 70% of the game, but our decisions have got to be better," he said.

"When you are winning, things happen for you, but you got to make them happen.

"You are the players on the field and we will give you direction but you can't beat winning," he added.

The win was an early birthday present for Kerr, who turns 52 today.

Leopards will host Golden Arrows at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday night.