Mamelodi Sundowns have terminated the contract of troubled former Bafana Bafana defender Siyabonga Zulu‚ who has not reported for training for almost a month.

Insiders have told SowetanLIVE that the contract of Zulu‚ who joined the Brazilians at the beginning of last year from the now-defunct Platinum Stars‚ was terminated in his absence after he failed to show up for a disciplinary hearing at Chloorkop on December 23.

While the decision to release him was already taken last month‚ Sundowns officials have not been able to track the player down so they can inform and him and hand him the dismissal letter.

This situation leaves his football career hanging in the balance.

This week‚ SowetanLIVE managed to track down Zulu through one of his friends but the left-back declined to talk about his precarious situation.