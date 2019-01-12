Declan Rice's first West Ham goal enough to sink Arsenal

Declan Rice's first goal for West Ham United earned his side a deserved first home victory over Arsenal for 13 years on Saturday -- the youngster's 48th minute strike securing a 1-0 win at the London Stadium.

Arsenal began brightly and then had a flurry of chances after falling behind but West Ham were good value for the three points as they put a dent in Arsenal's top-four hopes.

Former Arsenal midfielder Samir Nasri, rebuilding his career at West Ham after a doping ban, was at the heart of much of their best work on his Premier League debut for the club.

It was the Frenchman's neat lay-off that allowed 19-year-old midfielder Rice the space to curl a superb shot past Bernd Leno.

The victory pushed West Ham into eighth place, before the rest of the weekend's fixtures, and after a difficult start manager Manuel Pellegrini appears to be turning West Ham into a side capable of challenging for the European places.