CT City's trio ruled out of Baroka game

Cape Town City will take on Baroka tomorrow without Kermit Erasmus, Edmilson Dove and Bradley Ralani.

The trio is carrying injuries and has been ruled out of the clash at Cape Town Stadium (8.15pm).

City's media officer Vusi Ntimane said: "As you may have seen against SuperSport United in our last match, Dove was taken off on a stretcher in the second half, with an ankle injury, and Ralani got some discomfort after a tackle by Bongani Khumalo.

"Erasmus played the last 10 minutes with a strain in his left leg (calf muscle).

"So all three are doing light training for now."