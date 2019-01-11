Willard Katsande is back from injury and will start for Kaizer Chiefs in first leg of their Caf Confederation Cup second round tie against Zesco United in Ndola‚ Zambia on Sunday.

Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp said Katsande was available for his team’s 2-0 win against Absa Premiership leaders Bidvest Wits at Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday night‚ but was held back as a precaution.

Amakhosi’s dependable defensive midfielder had gone off injured with a shoulder injury after scoring in Amakhosi’s 2-1 league defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

He played that game as a centreback.

“Katsande is definitely available for Sunday‚” Middendorp said.

“But you know‚ if you come out of a game like he did [against Sundowns] and you think two or three days later everything is fine … .

“He wanted to play [against Wits] but we have a responsibility with the medical department really to say‚ ‘Keep him out – wait for Sunday’. And he is starting [against Zesco].”