Mayambela tips Chilli Boys to survive the chop

Chippa United captain Mark Mayambela has registered optimism that they will somehow paddle their way out of the troubled waters of relegation.

Having gone 10 matches without a win, Chippa are gradually becoming relegation candidates.

The Port Elizabeth-based outfit's last league win was in October last year when they beat Free State Stars, thanks to Ruzaigh Gamildien's lonely strike.

Their 10-game winless streak is made up of six losses and four draws.

The win against Stars was only their second of the season as they also beat Baroka last September. Chippa occupy 15th spot on the table with a mere 12 points from 17 games.

However, Mayambela is positive that they can still turn the tables and escape the dreaded chop at the end of the season.

The Chippa skipper feels their undoing has been their failure to convert their chances.