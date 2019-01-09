Frontrunners in the PSL so far

With the PSL season at its halfway point, some footballers have set themselves apart from the rest with their superb displays. Our reporters Sihle Ndebele, Tiyani wa ka Mabasa and Gomolemo Motshwane hand out their "PSL Midseason Awards".

Footballer of the Season

Deon Hotto(Bidvest Wits)

The Namibian has had an instant impact at Wits. In a number of games he has carried the team and has led with aplomb. Hotto has scored three goals and an impressive eight assists in the league.

MTN8 Last Man Standing

Peter Leeuwenburgh(Cape Town City)

When City needed a hero in the cup, the Dutch shot-stopper raised his hand. Leeuwenburgh ensured that his side won the R8m cup with his spectacular penalty shootout display in the final.

Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament

Elvis Chipezeze(Baroka)

The Zimbabwean conceded zero goals heading into the cup final. It was only against Pirates that two goals went past him in regulation time. In the penalty shootout that followed, he was impeccable.

Goalkeeper of the Season

Darren Keet(Wits)

The Wits number one has been an imposing figure for his team at the back. He has kept eight clean sheets in 16 league games. Overall, he has conceded just 10 goals.

Defender of the Season

Robyn Johannes (Wits)

Johannes has been central to the revival of Wits. The university side has conceded only 10 goals in 16 games and the defensive stalwart has missed only one game.

Midfielder of the Season

Vincent Pule (Orlando Pirates)

Immediately upon his arrival, Pule inspired his team in superb performances that pushed them to the top of the standings. Pule has scored four goals and provided two assists.

Young Player of the Season

Bongani Sam(Bloemfontein Celtic)

The former Highlands Park defender is having a breakthrough season at Celtic. Sam's composure and reading of the game are the hallmarks of a future star.

MultiChoice Diski

Challenge Most Precious Find

Keenan Phillips(Wits)

Phillips has been influential for Wits' MDC side. His big match temperament sets him apart from his peers in the league as he managed braces in wins over both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Goal of the Season

Vusimuzi Mngomezulu(Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs, October 6)

His winning strike against Chiefs at an empty Moses Mabhida Stadium was a thing of beauty. The technique he used to hit the ball without taking a touch and bend it past Itumeleng Khune was superb.

Coach of the Season

Gavin Hunt (Bidvest Wits)

For taking a team that was bottom of the table last season (at this point) to now being on top of the standings is an incredible feat. Kudos to Hunt.

Golden Boot

Mothibi Mvala(Highlands Park, 7 goals).