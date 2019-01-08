Chokoe slams axe 'rumours'

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) coach Sello Chokoe remains resolute he can still lead the Venda-based club to promotion at the end of the campaign.

Chokoe has dismissed talks that he will be fired should he fail to get maximum points in their next two matches away to Real Kings and TS Galaxy respectively.

"Yes I met with the management on Saturday but the meeting was never about my future. After each and every five games we meet to assess performance. it's normal. The rumours that I will be fired if we fail to get six points in the next two games are false,'' explained Chokoe.

"In my contract there's no clause saying that my future will be decided by two games. it does not make sense at all. We evaluate performance after five games and that has not changed.''