Chokoe slams axe 'rumours'
Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) coach Sello Chokoe remains resolute he can still lead the Venda-based club to promotion at the end of the campaign.
Chokoe has dismissed talks that he will be fired should he fail to get maximum points in their next two matches away to Real Kings and TS Galaxy respectively.
"Yes I met with the management on Saturday but the meeting was never about my future. After each and every five games we meet to assess performance. it's normal. The rumours that I will be fired if we fail to get six points in the next two games are false,'' explained Chokoe.
"In my contract there's no clause saying that my future will be decided by two games. it does not make sense at all. We evaluate performance after five games and that has not changed.''
Tshakhuma were one of the National First Division's pacesetters at the start of the campaign, but have since been struggling with consistency. The side has won only two of their last six outings.
"We've just lost form, it happens in football. I still have faith in my squad. I am optimistic that I am the right man to inspire this club to promotion this season. We have to keep believing. there's no need to press the panic button,'' Chokoe told Sowetan yesterday.
"We are playing to finish in the top three, that's our main goal. The gap between us and the teams in the top three is not big. The situation is still manageable. We will turn it around. ''
NFD results:
Cosmos 0, Maccabi 1; Stellenbosch 2, Eagles 0; Galaxy 3, Richards Bay 0; Sporting 1, Mbombela 2; Tshakhuma 1, Uthongathi 2; Spurs 1, Umoya 2; AmaTuks 1, Kings 1; Ubuntu 2, Ajax 3.