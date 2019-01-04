Werder Bremen have arrived in South Africa for camp and have friendlies line up against both Kaizer Chefs and Bidvest Wits.

Like all the other sides in the top-flight in Germany‚ Werder have headed off to warner climes to get ready for the second half of the season‚ which resumes for them at Hannover 96 on Saturday‚ January 19.

They lie in 10th place in the league and hoping for a revival in form in the second part of the campaign.

Bremen will play Chiefs at the Randburg FC grounds on Sunday afternoon and Wits next Friday‚ January 11.

But because both matches fall within the Premier Soccer League (PSL) season‚ they will be played behind closed doors and without access to the public.