Soccer

'Thanks Pitso, but this is war'

By Tiyani wa ka Mabasa - 04 January 2019 - 09:46
Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has received praise from his counterpart at Mamelodi Sundowns. /Veli Nhlapo
Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has received praise from his counterpart at Mamelodi Sundowns. /Veli Nhlapo

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has responded to compliments from Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Pitso Mosimane, who praised the German's coaching abilities.

Mosimane reckons Middendorp's teams are always structured properly in their play, which makes them difficult opponents to come up against. "Jingles" was speaking ahead of the big clash at FNB Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm).

Middendorp thanked Mosimane, but warned that he is focused on the job at hand.

"Yeah, it's always a pleasure [coming up against Mosimane] and I think that shows respect in both directions," he said.

"It's a pleasure to have competitive games with a coach like Pitso.

"I'm enjoying it very much and let's wait and see. He has ideas and I have ideas. We know each other from over the years and ... yeah, good.

Middendorp says changes he's made at Chiefs from Solinas a ‘sensitive issue’

Ernst Middendorp believes the new approach he is taking since replacing Giovanni Solinas as head coach of Kaizer Chiefs is gaining traction.
Sport
23 hours ago

"Firstly, I would say thank you and I can give the same compliment back. He's definitely been long enough in this business and knows how to play his games - complimenting the other one a little bit, but I'm 60 years old and I don't get carried away," said Middendorp with a laugh.

What matters most for him is that his charges give their all against the Brazilians.

"I'm expecting both teams to go all out [for results]."

Chiefs, meanwhile, will be without goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune who has a shoulder injury and was due to consult a specialist yesterday.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Meet Minenhle Nxele, the man behind the scrap metal Madiba statue
Driver narrowly escapes attempted hijacking
X