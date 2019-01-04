'Thanks Pitso, but this is war'
Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has responded to compliments from Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Pitso Mosimane, who praised the German's coaching abilities.
Mosimane reckons Middendorp's teams are always structured properly in their play, which makes them difficult opponents to come up against. "Jingles" was speaking ahead of the big clash at FNB Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm).
Middendorp thanked Mosimane, but warned that he is focused on the job at hand.
"Yeah, it's always a pleasure [coming up against Mosimane] and I think that shows respect in both directions," he said.
"It's a pleasure to have competitive games with a coach like Pitso.
"I'm enjoying it very much and let's wait and see. He has ideas and I have ideas. We know each other from over the years and ... yeah, good.
"Firstly, I would say thank you and I can give the same compliment back. He's definitely been long enough in this business and knows how to play his games - complimenting the other one a little bit, but I'm 60 years old and I don't get carried away," said Middendorp with a laugh.
What matters most for him is that his charges give their all against the Brazilians.
"I'm expecting both teams to go all out [for results]."
Chiefs, meanwhile, will be without goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune who has a shoulder injury and was due to consult a specialist yesterday.