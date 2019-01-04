'Thanks Pitso, but this is war'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has responded to compliments from Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Pitso Mosimane, who praised the German's coaching abilities.

Mosimane reckons Middendorp's teams are always structured properly in their play, which makes them difficult opponents to come up against. "Jingles" was speaking ahead of the big clash at FNB Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm).

Middendorp thanked Mosimane, but warned that he is focused on the job at hand.

"Yeah, it's always a pleasure [coming up against Mosimane] and I think that shows respect in both directions," he said.

"It's a pleasure to have competitive games with a coach like Pitso.

"I'm enjoying it very much and let's wait and see. He has ideas and I have ideas. We know each other from over the years and ... yeah, good.