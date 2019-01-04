Pitso not sure what Chiefs will serve up

With Kaizer Chiefs enjoying an upswing since the reappointment of Ernst Middendorp, the team will be out to prove that their early form was not just a flash in the pan.

Chiefs will face their toughest test yet under Middendorp against Sundowns at the FNB Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm).

The German-born tactician was appointed in December after Giovanni Solinas was axed for unconvincing performances.

They are undefeated since that coaching change, netting three wins in all competitions without conceding a goal. Chiefs have scored seven goals and have had three clean sheets in that time.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane concedes that it will be difficult to know what to expect against the revived Soweto giants.