Baroka vow revenge in Limpopo derby
Baroka cannot afford to lose two times to provincial rivals Black Leopards in one season, so says Bakgaga coach Wedson Nyirenda.
The two sides clash at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm), the same pitch where Leopards won 1-0 against Baroka earlier this season.
Baroka's Zambian mentor wants his charges to go all out and avoid defeat against Lidoda Duvha.
"It will just be fair to share the six points this season," Nyirenda stated ahead of the clash.
"Now we are looking more consistent and we are playing good football (compared to when they lost to Leopards). We are looking much better than we did in the first round."
Meanwhile, Leopards coach Dylan Kerr, who will be in charge of his first Limpopo derby, said his team would go all out to earn maximum points again.
"We've been working really, really hard since we played AmaZulu (who they beat 3-1 in their last match) and like you said, it's my first Limpopo derby," said the former Leeds United defender.
"I'm hoping the occasion is enjoyed by everybody involved; the players, the staff and the supporters.
"You know as well as I do that the derby is always a big game. We won the last game, so they will be looking for revenge.
"I've got faith and confidence that they will go out and give their best," Kerr added.