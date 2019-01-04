Baroka vow revenge in Limpopo derby

Baroka cannot afford to lose two times to provincial rivals Black Leopards in one season, so says Bakgaga coach Wedson Nyirenda.

The two sides clash at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm), the same pitch where Leopards won 1-0 against Baroka earlier this season.

Baroka's Zambian mentor wants his charges to go all out and avoid defeat against Lidoda Duvha.

"It will just be fair to share the six points this season," Nyirenda stated ahead of the clash.

"Now we are looking more consistent and we are playing good football (compared to when they lost to Leopards). We are looking much better than we did in the first round."