Bidvest Wits notch up three big signings

By Ofentse Ratsie - 02 January 2019 - 12:31
Sinethemba Jantjie of Free State Stars during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Free State Stars at Loftus Stadium on November 07, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bidvest Wits are already showing their intentions of continuing from the improvement they have been showing in the current season by signing pre-contracts with three players‚ including Free State Stars’ exciting winger Sinethemba Jantjie.

The signings of the three new players – goalkeeper Brandon Petersen and striker Prince Nxumalo have also been added from Ajax Cape Town – will take effect from July 1‚ and they will be available for the Clever Boys for the 2019-2020 season.

“Sinethemba Jantjie has dribbled past a number of offers from other clubs to sign a pre-contract with Bidvest Wits. We look forward to welcoming Jantjie into the Bidvest Wits family on 1 July 2019‚” Wits announced on their official Twitter page on Wednesday.

Since making his debut for Stars against SuperSport United back in 2016-17 season‚ the 29 year-old has been a key figure in the attacking for the Bethlehem-based side‚ playing on both wings.

