Reports have emerged of disquiet in the Pakistan camp after the visitors’ coach Mickey Arthur apparently gave his senior batsmen a severe dressing down after day two of the first Test against South Africa.

Arthur would have had reason to vent as Pakistan lost nine wickets after tea on the second day as they relinquished a position of relative promise to leave South Africa a less than daunting target of 149.

According to one report published in Pakistan‚ Arthur in a ‘fit of anger’ somehow found the time to hurl profanities‚ throw equipment‚ bang walls and slam doors.

The order in which all that occurred isn’t clear.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has since pushed back saying in a statement the post stumps debriefing happened in a cordial atmosphere.

On Friday‚ however‚ Arthur was clearly incensed by third umpire Joel Wilson overturning an on-field‚ or soft decision‚ which deemed that Dean Elgar was caught in the slips by Azhar Ali.