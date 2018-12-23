Solskjaer makes dream start as Manchester United smash Cardiff

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enjoyed a dream start as Manchester United's interim manager as his side thrashed his former club Cardiff City 5-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Solskjaer, handed control after this week's sacking of Jose Mourinho, spent a miserable nine months at Cardiff in 2014, getting them relegated from the top-flight.

However, he was quickly celebrating when Marcus Rashford scored with a fiercely-struck free kick from distance after three minutes.

United doubled their lead before the half hour mark. Ander Herrera was given time to unleash a right-footed shot from about 25 yards out which deflected off the shoulder of Greg Cunningham and over the hand of goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.