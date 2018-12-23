Hunt slams 'diabolical' home form‚ says Wits should be nine points clear

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt believes his side would be nine points clear at the top of the Absa Premiership log going in to the Christmas break had it not been for their “diabolical” home record.

Wits are top of the pile at the halfway mark and end the year three points ahead of second-placed Orlando Pirates after sweeping aside struggling Chippa United at the weekend in their last match of the year for a ninth win in 15 matches.

The Students cantered to a 2-0 victory at Bidvest Stadium to leave them sitting pretty with 30 points - an average of two points per match – to go with an impressive eight clean sheets.

“We know that we still have to improve.

"We know we should have (easily) had another six points‚ easy.