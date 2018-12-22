The biggest challenge for Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi as they prepared to host side Ahli Benghazi in the Caf Champions League‚ second leg clash at Loftus on Saturday was to block the festive distractions.

Mngqithi‚ who took charge of the team’s preparations in the absence of coach Pitso Mosimane who returned to the country on Friday after attending a Caf Pro Licence course in Morocco‚ said the mission was to focus on ensuring the players were not distracted.

“There are a lot of things happening at this stage of the year‚ it is not easy when you have to wake up and go to work while other family members are enjoying their holidays‚’ said the experienced Mngqithi.

“Having said that‚ this group is experienced with some of the players having played for their national teams and they know what is expected from them as professionals. Our preparations have gone on very well and we must do everything in our power to take this team into the group stages.”

Mngqithi said the other key area they have focused on during their preparations was to emphasise the importance of winning this match and making it to the group stages to the players.