Kaizer Chiefs defender Mario Booysen has said that they will not take the foot off the pedal when they take on Elgeco Plus in the Caf Confederation Cup‚ second round clash in Madagascar on Saturday.

Amakhosi enjoy a healthy 3-0 lead from the first leg in South Afroca but Booysen said they want to score at least one away goal at the Stade Municipal de Mahamasina in Antananarivo where they are expected to be watched a hostile crowd.

“We take a 3-0 advantage into the game but it is crucial to go there and get an away goal. We always will go into a match to win‚” said Mario Booysen ahead of the match that will kick off at 1.0pm (South African time)

Last year‚ Booysen played against Elgeco Plus for SuperSport United in the preliminary round of this competition and said there were about 15 000 to 20 000 spectators watching the match in Madagascar.

“They have a very vocal crowd‚ which will give them a boost. They are a tough side‚ but we will be ready‚” he remembered.

Booysen‚ who joined Amakhosi in August from Ajax Cape Town‚ added that the past four months have been good for his development as a player and he wants to keep on improving.

“The last four months have been a good experience for me. To be honest‚ my performances have been a bit up and down and especially my first Soweto Derby in October was tough.

“I could have done better since joining Chiefs‚ but I have learnt a lot. I have grown as a person and as a player. I have settled‚ and it’s now all about consistency. I am looking forward to 2019.”