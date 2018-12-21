Solskjaer says he would 'love' to be full-time Manchester United boss

"I understand there are so many managers who would love to be manager of Manchester United and I am one of them. But it is not something we've talked about, they'll do a process now for the next six months."

- United hero -

Solskjaer, renowned for his threat off the bench and still revered by United supporters for scoring the winning goal in the 1999 Uefa Champions League final, faces a daunting challenge as he replaces Mourinho.

United have made their worst start in the Premier League era and languish 19 points behind leaders Liverpool, and 11 off the Champions League places.

"My job is to help the players, make them grasp the opportunity now because they all want to be part of Man United," said Solskjaer.

"I'm going to be here to help them, help the team, that is down to man management. I had the best manager as a player and coach to learn how he dealt with players and it's about communication.

"I'll sit down and speak to the ones not playing, tell them what I expect of them.