Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele is quietly optimistic about their chances of progressing to the Caf Champions League‚ group stages when they take on Namibian side African Stars at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Saturday.

The Buccaneers head to Windhoek on Friday in danger of being eliminated from the tournament after they were held to a goalless draw in Johannesburg last weekend where they missed a plethora of scoring chances.

“We know it won’t be a walk in the park but we are prepared to fight and do whatever it takes to come out tops there‚” said Jele adding that they have been preparing on an artificial pitch in Soweto to get used to conditions they are going to face in Namibia.