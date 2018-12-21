Soccer

Pirates skipper Jele quietly optimistic ahead of away Champions League clash against African Stars

By Mahlatse Mphahlele - 21 December 2018 - 11:07
Orlando Pirates' centre-back and captain Happy Jele (L) makes a match-saving tackle to block Nekundi Panduleni of African Stars during the Caf Champions League match at Orlando Stadium in Orlando, Soweto, on December 15 2018. Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates' centre-back and captain Happy Jele (L) makes a match-saving tackle to block Nekundi Panduleni of African Stars during the Caf Champions League match at Orlando Stadium in Orlando, Soweto, on December 15 2018. Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele is quietly optimistic about their chances of progressing to the Caf Champions League‚ group stages when they take on Namibian side African Stars at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Saturday.

The Buccaneers head to Windhoek on Friday in danger of being eliminated from the tournament after they were held to a goalless draw in Johannesburg last weekend where they missed a plethora of scoring chances.

“We know it won’t be a walk in the park but we are prepared to fight and do whatever it takes to come out tops there‚” said Jele adding that they have been preparing on an artificial pitch in Soweto to get used to conditions they are going to face in Namibia.

“We have been training at the Nike Centre in Soweto this week in order to acclimatise to the conditions because we know the match will be played on astro turf and in extremely hot conditions.

"We have done all we can to prepare adequately and now all that is left is to go and get the job done.”

Jele‚ who has captained Pirates in the 2013 Champions League and 2015 Caf Confederations Cup finals defeats‚ said they must be at their best in all departments because Stars proved to be a good defensive outfit.

“Ideally we would have preferred to win the match at home convincingly but we played against a good defensive side.

"They were compact and well organised at the back”‚ he said.

Looking back at last weekend’s first leg encounter‚ Jele lamented the fact that they missed too many scoring chances that could have put them in a better position to progress to the next round.

“It is true that we missed a lot of chances at home and that is regrettable but the flip side of that is that we played positive attacking football despite the defensive block we had to contend with.

"The fact that we were able to create chances tells us that it is possible to penetrate their defence and that is what we are preparing for.”

READ MORE:

Chiefs trip to Madagascar a reminder of the time they were banned by CAF

Kaizer Chiefs’ weekend trip to Madagascar is the second time they are heading to the giant island but it should have been three had it not been for ...
Sport
2 days ago

Mamelodi Sundowns fretting over the fitness of Themba Zwane

Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi is fretting over the fitness of midfielder Themba Zwane ahead of the all-important Caf Champions ...
Sport
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Meet Minenhle Nxele, the man behind the scrap metal Madiba statue
Driver narrowly escapes attempted hijacking
X