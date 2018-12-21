Fans can coin it at Cosmos match
Retired footballers and fans must take the opportunity of becoming future investors by attending the NFD fixture between Jomo Cosmos and Witbank Spurs at Vosloorus Stadium in the east rand on Saturday (3.30pm), club owner Jomo Sono has pleaded.
He said Xenia Coins will be giving out five coins per person at the venue. Sono and Xenia Coins's lead marketing strategist Sibusisiwe Lushaba had a media briefing yesterday where she assured that everyone at the stadium will walk out as a future investor due to the token that will be given to them. She explained that a Xenia Coin is an online currency.
"It is money that you can buy with but you cannot touch it because it runs online. The more these coins circulate, the more they gain value. Currently, each coin is about 14.56 cents but Africans are getting each coin at 12.14 cents."
She said owners of the coins can do transactions at Crypto Mall.
"You can buy anything using our coin. We have our own system, which has all the features you need.
"People do not need the bank; you run an e-mail and have a wallet which is in your cellphone. If you do a transaction, you communicate with the person you do business with, click 'send' to his wallet and the balance of your coins will show in your wallet. The aim is the more you keep these coins, the higher the value. This is not a get-rich [quick] system."
Sono, a successful businessman, said he expected about 3000 fans from KwaZulu-Natal to come to the game. He then extended the invitation to former players to attend his game so that they get the coins.
"When the curtain closes down on their careers, it becomes painful because some have absolute nothing to fall back on," said Sono, who announced that he would try his best to get a representative from the family of ailing legend Philemon Masinga, who is hospitalised at Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp.
It is unclear what is ailing the 49-year-old hero who sent SA to its first World Cup in France in 1998.