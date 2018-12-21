Fans can coin it at Cosmos match

Retired footballers and fans must take the opportunity of becoming future investors by attending the NFD fixture between Jomo Cosmos and Witbank Spurs at Vosloorus Stadium in the east rand on Saturday (3.30pm), club owner Jomo Sono has pleaded.

He said Xenia Coins will be giving out five coins per person at the venue. Sono and Xenia Coins's lead marketing strategist Sibusisiwe Lushaba had a media briefing yesterday where she assured that everyone at the stadium will walk out as a future investor due to the token that will be given to them. She explained that a Xenia Coin is an online currency.

"It is money that you can buy with but you cannot touch it because it runs online. The more these coins circulate, the more they gain value. Currently, each coin is about 14.56 cents but Africans are getting each coin at 12.14 cents."

She said owners of the coins can do transactions at Crypto Mall.