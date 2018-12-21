Failure no option for Jeremy Brockie

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Jeremy Brockie admits that failure to qualify for the CAF Champions League group stages is not an option.

One last hurdle stands in their way as the Brazilians face Ahli Benghazi from Libya at Loftus Versfeld tomorrow (3pm), after their goalless draw in the first leg.

Victory at home will secure their passage to the group phase for the fourth consecutive year.

Brockie says there can be no excuses against the North Africans from war-torn Libya.

"There is pressure on us to get into the group stages and we are all aware of that but we feel confident playing at home. There can be no excuses; we should be able to beat them. Everybody knows the importance of the game."

Brockie has had a good run of games in the starting XI lately after initially struggling for game time. The 31-year-old has started the last seven games in all competitions for the former African kings.

In those games he has scored three goals and has been the main striker, chosen over Ali Meza and Toni Silva.

The former SuperSport United frontman has opted to be himself rather than to play like someone he is not.

"At first I changed my game a little bit because I wanted to fit into the system but then I realised that Sundowns brought me here not to change myself but to be that striker who scored many goals.

"There have been ups and downs in 2018 for me. Of course, I moved to Sundowns and won the league but there was also the issue of the goal drought. Fortunately, I was able to end the drought and since then I have scored a few goals," he said.

Champions League

Sundowns v Benghazi, Loftus Versfeld (3pm)

African Stars v Pirates, Sam Nujoma Stadium (4pm)

Confederation Cup

Elgeco Plus v Chiefs, Stade Municipal de Mahamasina (1.30pm).