Larsen plays mind games

In what sounded like mind games, Golden Arrows coach Clinton Larsen has lavished an avalanche of plaudits on AmaZulu ahead of the eagerly anticipated KwaZulu-Natal derby between these two clubs at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

Heading into this encounter, Arrows have lost only once (against Baroka last month) in their last eight outings, with five draws and two victories. They are 10th on the standings on 16 points, three ahead of AmaZulu, who are on the 11th spot.

Nevertheless, Larsen feels Usuthu are favourites, thanks to their three wins on the trot before they were thumped 3-1 by Black Leopards last week. The mentor appears to be inspired by how Usuthu have fought back after losing six points following the Phineas Nambandi saga in September.

"Not to put pressure on AmaZulu, they are favourites. Winning three games on the trot for a small-to-medium size club is never an easy feat.