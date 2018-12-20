Free State Stars appoint Serbia-born Nikola Kavazovic as their new head coach

Free State Stars have confirmed the appointment of Serbia-born Nikola Kavazovic as their new head coach following the departure of Luc Eymael last month.

Ea Lla Koto announced on Twitter on Thursday morning that the former coach of Botswana’s Township Rollers has signed a two and half years contract and will be assisted by former caretaker coaches David Vilakazi and Selaotse Mosala.

“We really took our time in searching for the new coach‚ we made sure we choose the right man for the job‚” said Stars General Manager Rantsi Mokoena.

“The coach brings vast experience to our league having coached Botswana’s Township Rollers and recently for the very first time in their history‚ Rollers qualified for the Champions League.

“He is a strong believer of youth players and what I also liked about the coach is that when he was introduced to the players he knew their names.”