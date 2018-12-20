Soccer

Billiat ruled out till the new year

By Staff Reporter - 20 December 2018 - 10:22
Khama Billiat
Khama Billiat

Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs has been ruled out of action until the new year.

This comes after the club's medical team conformed the Zimbabwean forward has a hip adductor muscle strain.

"He will be rested for two weeks to recover," said team physiotherapist David Milner.

Billiat will miss the trip to Madagascar where Chiefs will face Elgeco Plus in a CAF Confederation Cup first round, second leg clash on Saturday (1.30pm SA time).

The 28-year-old experienced some discomfort before being substituted in the 88th minute of Chiefs' 3-0 victory over Elgeco last weekend.

Meanwhile, midfielder George Maluleka will be out for a week with a hamstring muscle strain. Philani Zulu, who was one of the scorers in the first leg, has a fractured bone in his face.

"He had to have minor surgery and we are awaiting the report to inform us the extent of the injury," Milner said.

Kaizer Chiefs suffer Khama Billiat injury blow

Khama Billiat will miss Kaizer Chiefs' crucial Caf Confederation Cup clash against Elgeco Plus FC on Saturday after he was ruled out with a muscle ...
Sport
1 day ago

Defender Mulomowandau Mathoho is nursing an ankle injury sustained a fortnight ago and is currently in a plaster that will only be removed in three weeks.

However, fellow defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele appears to be close to returning from a knee injury sustained two weeks ago and has started with rehabilitation.

Further good news on the injury front is that striker Ryan Moon is back in full training after recovering from a fracture under the eye socket.

Winger Joseph Molangoane is running and will be back to full fitness by the end of January.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Meet Minenhle Nxele, the man behind the scrap metal Madiba statue
Driver narrowly escapes attempted hijacking
X