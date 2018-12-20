Billiat ruled out till the new year

Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs has been ruled out of action until the new year.

This comes after the club's medical team conformed the Zimbabwean forward has a hip adductor muscle strain.

"He will be rested for two weeks to recover," said team physiotherapist David Milner.

Billiat will miss the trip to Madagascar where Chiefs will face Elgeco Plus in a CAF Confederation Cup first round, second leg clash on Saturday (1.30pm SA time).

The 28-year-old experienced some discomfort before being substituted in the 88th minute of Chiefs' 3-0 victory over Elgeco last weekend.

Meanwhile, midfielder George Maluleka will be out for a week with a hamstring muscle strain. Philani Zulu, who was one of the scorers in the first leg, has a fractured bone in his face.

"He had to have minor surgery and we are awaiting the report to inform us the extent of the injury," Milner said.