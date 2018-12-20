Billiat ruled out till the new year
Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs has been ruled out of action until the new year.
This comes after the club's medical team conformed the Zimbabwean forward has a hip adductor muscle strain.
"He will be rested for two weeks to recover," said team physiotherapist David Milner.
Billiat will miss the trip to Madagascar where Chiefs will face Elgeco Plus in a CAF Confederation Cup first round, second leg clash on Saturday (1.30pm SA time).
The 28-year-old experienced some discomfort before being substituted in the 88th minute of Chiefs' 3-0 victory over Elgeco last weekend.
Meanwhile, midfielder George Maluleka will be out for a week with a hamstring muscle strain. Philani Zulu, who was one of the scorers in the first leg, has a fractured bone in his face.
"He had to have minor surgery and we are awaiting the report to inform us the extent of the injury," Milner said.
Defender Mulomowandau Mathoho is nursing an ankle injury sustained a fortnight ago and is currently in a plaster that will only be removed in three weeks.
However, fellow defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele appears to be close to returning from a knee injury sustained two weeks ago and has started with rehabilitation.
Further good news on the injury front is that striker Ryan Moon is back in full training after recovering from a fracture under the eye socket.
Winger Joseph Molangoane is running and will be back to full fitness by the end of January.