AmaZulu's Argentinean-born striker Tade Emiliano now known as 'Nkathazo'

AmaZulu FC supporters have given their in-form Argentinean born striker Tade Emiliano a new nickname and he is now known as “Nkathazo”.

The club took to social media last week and asked supporters to come up with nicknames for the popular South American who has become a fan favourite after scoring five league goals for Usuthu in his debut season.

AmaZulu fan Siyabonga Shezi won the contest after coming with the name Nkathazo‚ meaning one who’s troublesome to others.