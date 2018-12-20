Amazulu head into KZN derby as hot favourites

Cavin Johnson coach of AmaZulu has embraced the favourites tag heading into the KwaZulu-Natal derby against Golden Arrows.

Ahead of the clash at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday, Arrows coach Larsen thinks Usuthu have a bigger chance of winning, and Johnson agreed with his rival that they have the upper hand.

Johnson, who was named the Premier Soccer League's coach of the month for November and December yesterday, said: "I think our biggest advantage for this derby is that we are playing at home. It's going to be a good game, derbies are about fighting for your club."

AmaZulu are unbeaten in their seven home fixtures, with three wins and four draws.

Their striker Emiliano Tade was simultaneously announced as the player of the month.