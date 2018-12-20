Amazulu head into KZN derby as hot favourites
Cavin Johnson coach of AmaZulu has embraced the favourites tag heading into the KwaZulu-Natal derby against Golden Arrows.
Ahead of the clash at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday, Arrows coach Larsen thinks Usuthu have a bigger chance of winning, and Johnson agreed with his rival that they have the upper hand.
Johnson, who was named the Premier Soccer League's coach of the month for November and December yesterday, said: "I think our biggest advantage for this derby is that we are playing at home. It's going to be a good game, derbies are about fighting for your club."
AmaZulu are unbeaten in their seven home fixtures, with three wins and four draws.
Their striker Emiliano Tade was simultaneously announced as the player of the month.
The Argentinian has played a pivotal role in helping Usuthu move away from the relegation zone, scoring five league goals thus far.
"When a guy scores 50 goals in a league [referring to Tade's spell in New Zealand where he played for Auckland City before coming to SA last July] it means he knows his way to goal. He has adapted well and we are very proud of him," said Johnson.
Asked how he felt about winning his award, the former SuperSport United mentor remained modest and credited all the people working behind the scenes at Usuthu.
"For me it is not about winning the award, it is about thanking the players and the technical team for their work. Behind the scenes there are a lot of people who do great work. without them I would not be where I am."