Sifiso Myeni positive of a PSL comeback

For six months Sifiso Myeni has been without a club and an income, but he's surviving.

Myeni, who was last with Wits, remains one of the players who are clubless and can sign at any time, because of his free-agent status.

After a decade in the professional ranks, the 30-year-old has told Sowetan how he's managed to stay afloat in the past months despite being jobless.

"It's been a difficult road for the past six months without income," Myeni explained

"You need to think very carefully and not depend on the income only.

"In this situation you should get things that you need and not what you want. It's important."

The former Pirates winger said there are clubs he spoke to following his exit from Wits, but couldn't agree on financial terms.

He's been training with his club Myeni XI, who campaign in the SAB League, the fourth tier of South African football.

But now they are on a break and Myeni continues to keep himself fit by doing road running.

Despite sounding so dispirited during the conversation, he remains hopeful of an eventual return to the top flight.

"I haven't spoken to my manager Mike Makaab for a long time because I wanted to concentrate on other things.

"I can't say I'm surprised that I don't have a team and maybe there are teams looking for players, but maybe they don't need Sifiso."

Makaab couldn't be reached for comment.