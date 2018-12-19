Manchester United appoint Solskjaer as caretaker manager
Former Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will return to Old Trafford as caretaker manager until the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
United sacked manager Jose Mourinho on Tuesday after the sixth-placed side made their worst start to a season for 28 years.
We can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as caretaker manager until the end of the 2018/19 season.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 19, 2018
He will be joined by Mike Phelan as first-team coach, together with Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna. #MUFC
Solskjær scored 126 goals in 366 appearances for United between 1996 and 2007. In 2008 he became the club’s reserve-team manager, before taking the managerial role at FC Molde in Norway.
Solskjær will take charge of the first team with immediate effect and will remain in place while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new full-time manager, the club said in a statement.
Solskjaer will be joined by Mike Phelan as first-team coach, working alongside Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna.