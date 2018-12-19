Soccer

Manchester United appoint Solskjaer as caretaker manager

By Reuters - 19 December 2018 - 11:36
Former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the new Manchester United manager and will lead the club on an interim basis until the end of the season, the 20-times Premier League champions announced on Wednesday December 19 2018.
Former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the new Manchester United manager and will lead the club on an interim basis until the end of the season, the 20-times Premier League champions announced on Wednesday December 19 2018.
Image: Svein Ove Ekornesvaag / NTB SCANPIX / AFP

Former Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will return to Old Trafford as caretaker manager until the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

United sacked manager Jose Mourinho on Tuesday after the sixth-placed side made their worst start to a season for 28 years. 

Solskjær scored 126 goals in 366 appearances for United between 1996 and 2007. In 2008 he became the club’s reserve-team manager, before taking the managerial role at FC Molde in Norway.

Solskjær will take charge of the first team with immediate effect and will remain in place while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new full-time manager, the club said in a statement.

Solskjaer will be joined by Mike Phelan as first-team coach, working alongside Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Meet Minenhle Nxele, the man behind the scrap metal Madiba statue
Driver narrowly escapes attempted hijacking
X