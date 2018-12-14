South Africa submits documents to bid for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

South Africa has formally bid to replace Cameroon as hosts of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), a senior football official said Thursday.

“We have submitted our bid documents,” SA Football Association (Safa) spokesman Dominic Chimhavi said in reply to emailed questions from AFP.

“[It] is now up to Caf to decide (who hosts the 2019 Cup of Nations).”

Earlier Thursday, Egypt said it was willing to stage the biennial African football showpiece after Morocco surprisingly announced it would not bid.

Morocco had been strong a media favourite to host the tournament for the first time since 1988.

Last week, Cameroon was stripped of the right to stage the tournament with African football body the Confederation of African Football (Caf) citing behind-schedule preparations and security concerns.