Pirates aiming to dim African Stars'shine

Orlando Pirates are expected to put Namibian side African Stars to the sword when the two sides clash at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (6pm).

Bucs and Stars meet in the CAF Champions League first round, first leg match in Soweto, with the hosts aiming to get a comfortable lead before the second leg a week later.

To reach this stage, Pirates beat Light Stars of Seychelles 8-2 on aggregate and if coach Micho Sredojevic's words are anything to go by, they are going for a big score.

"We have to make our trip to Namibia much more pleasant," Sredojevic said ahead of the clash.

"We have to use our home ground advantage. we need our supporters to come in numbers to help us reach the group stage," he added.

While Pirates won this tournament in 1995 and were runners-up five years ago, Stars are making their maiden appearance.