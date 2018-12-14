Pirates aiming to dim African Stars'shine
Orlando Pirates are expected to put Namibian side African Stars to the sword when the two sides clash at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (6pm).
Bucs and Stars meet in the CAF Champions League first round, first leg match in Soweto, with the hosts aiming to get a comfortable lead before the second leg a week later.
To reach this stage, Pirates beat Light Stars of Seychelles 8-2 on aggregate and if coach Micho Sredojevic's words are anything to go by, they are going for a big score.
"We have to make our trip to Namibia much more pleasant," Sredojevic said ahead of the clash.
"We have to use our home ground advantage. we need our supporters to come in numbers to help us reach the group stage," he added.
While Pirates won this tournament in 1995 and were runners-up five years ago, Stars are making their maiden appearance.
Pirates might have a walk in the park, but it would be a different ball game for Mamelodi Sundowns, who are also vying to reach the group stage.
The Brazilians will be in Egypt where they face Libya's Al Ahli Benghazi at Petro Sport Stadium on Sunday (5pm).
Sundowns are well aware that they are coming up against a team that has appeared in the tournament a few times, including reaching the group stage in 2014.
"We have to dig a little bit deeper and if we don't score, we must not concede," said Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane.
The Tshwane side will be missing influential attacking midfielder Themba Zwane, who's out with a hamstring injury.
Kaizer Chiefs, meanwhile, will be featuring in the first round first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup.
Amakhosi will host Madagascan side ASSM Elgeco Plus at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban tomorrow (8.15pm).