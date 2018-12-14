Galaxy not giving up on promotion

Despite being 13 points adrift of leaders Stellenbosch, TS Galaxy captain Ludwe Mpakumpaku trusts that their coach, Dan Malesela, can still propel the Mpumalanga-based side to automatic promotion.

Stellenbosch are top of the National First Division (NFD) table on 27 points. Mpakumpaku, 25, thinks Galaxy are capable of catching the Capetonians in the second half of the season.

"In coach Dan we have a real tactician. Before he came [replacing Vusi Mkhatshwa three games into the season], we were conceding a lot of goals but now we have a decent defensive record," Mpakumpaku said. "The aim is to win promotion.... We can still catch Stellenbosch. The race is still wide open."