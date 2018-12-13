Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is satisfied with the 22 Absa Premiership points they have amassed from twelve matches this season and believes that the Brazilians remain on course to defending their league title.

Due to their Caf Champions League commitments‚ where they take on Libyan side Ahli Benghazi on Sunday in Egypt and in the second leg next week in Pretoria‚ the Brazilians only return to league action on 5 January when they visit rivals Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium.

They currently occupy third spot and are five points adrift of log-leaders Orlando Pirates‚ who have played three more matches.

Downs' final place on the standings before the Christmas break will be determined by results involving other teams in the top half of the table.

“It could have been better‚ but you know that Sundowns always start slowly‚” Mosimane said of their campaign so far.

“In relation to everybody on the log we are okay‚ we are still in a good position to challenge for the league.”

Sundowns have scored fourteen goals and conceded seven with attacking midfielders Gaston Sirino and Lebohang Maboe leading the charge with three each.

Mosimane will be hoping that striker Jeremy Brockie find the back of the net regularly next year.

The New Zealand international recently broke his eleven month goal drought when he scored his first competitive goal in Sundowns’ 3-1 league win over Free State Stars.

He followed that up with another goal against Leones Vegatarianos in the Champions League at Loftus.

Since the beginning of the season‚ the Brazilians have blown hot and cold but they remain the only unbeaten side in the league having won five and drawn seven.

Mosimane added that their lack of consistency is caused by the fact that he is rebuilding after losing key midfielders Khama Billiat and Percy Tau to new clubs‚ and also influential attacking midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi to a long-term injury.

Billiat and Tau have since joined Kaizer Chiefs and Brighton & Hove Albion in England respectively while Vilakazi suffered a hamstring injury while he was with Banafana Bafana.

Having lost Billiat and Tau permanently‚ Mosimane recruited attacking players like Maboe‚ Andile Jali and Phakamani Mahlambi.