Ea Lla Koto await Kavazovic

Serbian coach Nikola Kavazovic is set to take over at Free State Stars.

Ea Lla koto have been searching for a new permanent coach following the departure of Luc Eymael, who joined Egyptian side El Gaish.

Kavazovic's move to the Bethlehem-based side has not been without its stumbling blocks. While he's expected to put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal, Kenyan side AFC Leopards still maintain he's their coach.

Kavazovic joined Leopards after leaving Botswana side Township Rollers almost two months ago. The Kenyans say he's free to move on provided he pays back an undisclosed amount that was paid to him as a signing-on-fee.