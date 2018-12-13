Ea Lla Koto await Kavazovic
Serbian coach Nikola Kavazovic is set to take over at Free State Stars.
Ea Lla koto have been searching for a new permanent coach following the departure of Luc Eymael, who joined Egyptian side El Gaish.
Kavazovic's move to the Bethlehem-based side has not been without its stumbling blocks. While he's expected to put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal, Kenyan side AFC Leopards still maintain he's their coach.
Kavazovic joined Leopards after leaving Botswana side Township Rollers almost two months ago. The Kenyans say he's free to move on provided he pays back an undisclosed amount that was paid to him as a signing-on-fee.
Stars general manager Rantsi Mokoena couldn't be reached for comment. Selaotse Mosala and David Vilakazi have been in charge since Eymael's departure.
Kavazovic is expected in the country any time from today to finalise the deal.
He will need a work permit as a foreigner, but Stars will not be in action for three weeks and their next match will be against Bidvest Wits at Goble Park on January 5.
Stars are now out of the top eight after losing their last three league matches to Sundowns (1-3), SuperSport (0-1) and Orlando Pirates (1-3).