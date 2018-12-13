Soccer

Ea Lla Koto await Kavazovic

By Tiyani wa ka Mabasa - 13 December 2018 - 11:52
Nikola Kavazovic.
Nikola Kavazovic.
Image: Gavin Barker/ BackpagePix

Serbian coach Nikola Kavazovic is set to take over at Free State Stars.

Ea Lla koto have been searching for a new permanent coach following the departure of Luc Eymael, who joined Egyptian side El Gaish.

Kavazovic's move to the Bethlehem-based side has not been without its stumbling blocks. While he's expected to put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal, Kenyan side AFC Leopards still maintain he's their coach.

Kavazovic joined Leopards after leaving Botswana side Township Rollers almost two months ago. The Kenyans say he's free to move on provided he pays back an undisclosed amount that was paid to him as a signing-on-fee.

Pirates bounce back from cup final defeat with good win against Stars

Orlando Pirates' second-half fragility is not quite yet a thing of the past.
Sport
1 day ago

Stars general manager Rantsi Mokoena couldn't be reached for comment. Selaotse Mosala and David Vilakazi have been in charge since Eymael's departure.

Kavazovic is expected in the country any time from today to finalise the deal.

He will need a work permit as a foreigner, but Stars will not be in action for three weeks and their next match will be against Bidvest Wits at Goble Park on January 5.

Stars are now out of the top eight after losing their last three league matches to Sundowns (1-3), SuperSport (0-1) and Orlando Pirates (1-3).

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Meet Minenhle Nxele, the man behind the scrap metal Madiba statue
Driver narrowly escapes attempted hijacking
X