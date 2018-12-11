Thulani Serero faces taking over the penalty duties at his Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem after they missed a fourth penalty in a row in the league at the weekend.

Serero had volunteered to take the set-pieces and also won a penalty-taking competition among his teammates in the build-up to Saturday’s loss away at bottom placed NAC Breda.

But the club’s coach Russian Leonid Slutsky leaned towards Navarone Foor instead‚ who had a chance to extended Vitesse’ early lead away on Sunday but tried to chip the goalkeeper and put it well over the bar.

“It was a dumb decision‚” the attacker told Dutch TV afterwards as Vitesse went on to lose the game.

They have now seen four different penalty takers miss their last four spotkicks on league action.

“I told the coach I’ll take them but he joked with me that I would just be making one of my long passes‚” Serero told TimesLIVE.

But now he is sure to be given the responsibility as the club have three more games to complete before the winter break.

Vitesse‚ who have lost ground on the leaders‚ host VVV Venlo on Saturday‚ then Alje Schut’s old club Kozakken Boys in the Dutch Cup on December 20 before finishing the year away at De Graafschaap on December 23.