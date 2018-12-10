FS Stars' Paulus Masehe sings Micho's praises

Free State Stars skipper Paulus Masehe has backed Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic to lead Orlando Pirates past the disappointment of losing the Telkom Knockout final.

The Serbian coach failed to bring his first title to the Buccaneers in his second stint after losing on penalty shootout to Baroka in Port Elizabeth on Saturday night.

The 35-year-old played a few games under Micho when he joined Bucs from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2006.

Despite the upset in the Telkom Knockout final, Masehe still feels the Sea Robbers are the best-performing team in the PSL currently.

"I think Micho is a top-class coach and is the right man for the job [at Pirates]. It [the loss] does not change that they are still a strong team.

"They have depth and are still clearly the in-form side. I think they are looking to win the league. Even though the cup would have been a good morale booster, the main goal for them is the Premiership, where they have shown they are head and shoulders above the rest," Masehe said.

Ea Lla Koto face Bucs in the league at Goble Park tomorrow (7.30pm). Many people feel Pirates did not deliver their best performance in the final and this could mean that they could use their clash against Stars to vent out their frustrations.

Masehe warned his teammates to expect a tough encounter against Soweto giants. "They will come out strong against us and we must watch [out] for that. They are obviously disappointed to lose the final," added Masehe.

Stars were dumped out of the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round after a 1-0 aggregate loss to Mukura Sport of Rwanda last week.

On their early CAF exit, the QwaQwa-born stalwart said: "It was a good experience for our players to get the experience in the CAF even though we just played one round."