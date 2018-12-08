The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has reached a late agreement with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for their radio coverage of Saturday evening’s Telkom Knockout final to go ahead.

Negotiations surrounding disputed terms of a radio broadcast agreement had broken down on Thursday‚ and on Friday it was announced that‚ while the cup final between Orlando Pirates and Baroka FC would be televised on SABC1‚ it would not be broadcast on SABC radio.

However the SABC released a statement on Saturday afternoon announcing they had managed to reach an agreement for their radio coverage of the Telkom final at Nelson Mandeala Bay Stadium (kickoff 6pm)‚ and also all other PSL matches‚ which had also been blacked out‚ to resume.

“The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to inform the South African public and soccer loving fans that the SABC and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) have reached an agreement for the live broadcast of PSL matches on SABC radio stations‚ including on SABC television channel SABC 1‚” the SABC’s statement read.

“This follows a series of engagements between the parties in an effort to find a solution.

“Soccer fans are encouraged to watch the Telkom Knockout match between Orlando Pirates and Baroka FC taking place in Port Elizabeth at 18h00 live on SABC 1 and SABC radio stations.”

SABC group executive of corporate affairs and marketing Neo Momodu said the TKO final will be broadcast on radio in nine African Language Services (ALS) stations‚ Radio 2000 and XKFM.

PSL communications manager Luxolo September could not be reached for comment.