Twitter erupts at news of Giovanni Solinas's departure from Kaizer Chiefs
Within an hour of Kaizer Chiefs sensationally announcing they had “parted ways” with coach Giovanni Solinas‚ social media was on fire with the news.
Most Amakhosi fans were celebrating the departure of the 50-year-old coach who never was able to gain much popularity at the Soweto giants in a mostly poor and indecisive five-month spell at Naturena.
Solinas‚ appointed in mid-July‚ three weeks before the start of the 2018-19 season‚ would always be up against it at a huge club like Chiefs.
Replacing Steve Komphela‚ who had not won a trophy in three seasons‚ Solinas would be expected to at least show he was capable of turning Chiefs around to win silverware.
But the ex-Free State Stars coach had an unconvincing CV‚ having never won a trophy or lasted more than six months at a club.
Solinas and his assistant‚ Patrick Mabedi‚ parted ways with Chiefs by mutual agreement‚ the club announced on Friday‚ with Amakhosi in sixth place in the Absa Premiership from two wins‚ three draws and two defeats.
Chiefs have bowed out of the MTN8 and Telkom Knockout cup competitions at the semifinal stage this season.
Aptly‚ the announcement of the coach’s dismissal‚ as his appointment was in July – bizarrely‚ in a Facebook video rather than a press conference – also came on social media‚ via Chiefs’ official Twitter page.
The rest of Twitter‚ of course‚ was having a field day:
