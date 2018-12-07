Within an hour of Kaizer Chiefs sensationally announcing they had “parted ways” with coach Giovanni Solinas‚ social media was on fire with the news.

Most Amakhosi fans were celebrating the departure of the 50-year-old coach who never was able to gain much popularity at the Soweto giants in a mostly poor and indecisive five-month spell at Naturena.

Solinas‚ appointed in mid-July‚ three weeks before the start of the 2018-19 season‚ would always be up against it at a huge club like Chiefs.

Replacing Steve Komphela‚ who had not won a trophy in three seasons‚ Solinas would be expected to at least show he was capable of turning Chiefs around to win silverware.