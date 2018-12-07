Tshakhuma hunt for first away win

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila's hunt for their first away victory of the season will not get any easier as they travel to Kabokweni Stadium to face high-riding TS Sporting tomorrow.

Tshakhuma may be one of the promotion hopefuls, occupying the fifth spot on the National First Division (NFD) standings, but for a team hoping to gain promotion at the end of the campaign, their away record leaves much to be desired.