Tshakhuma hunt for first away win

By Sihle Ndebele - 07 December 2018 - 13:33
Tshakhuma coach Sello Chokoe.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila's hunt for their first away victory of the season will not get any easier as they travel to Kabokweni Stadium to face high-riding TS Sporting tomorrow.

Tshakhuma may be one of the promotion hopefuls, occupying the fifth spot on the National First Division (NFD) standings, but for a team hoping to gain promotion at the end of the campaign, their away record leaves much to be desired.

The Venda-based outfit are yet to register a win on the road, having lost two and drew five of their away fixtures.

At home, TTM are a different animal altogether. The Sello Chokoe-coached side has amassed five victories and a draw at their backyard, losing only once thus far.

Apart from the reality that they've been under-performing away, another factor that makes it difficult to foresee TTM winning against is that Sporting has a strong home record.

NFD fixtures (all at 3.30pm)

Tomorrow:

Sporting v TTM, Kabokweni Stadium; Eagles v Cosmos, Chatsworth Stadium; Umoya v Uthongathi, Boland Stadium; Kings v Mbombela, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium; Spurs v Ubuntu, Puma Rugby Stadium; Maccabi v Richards Bay, Dobsonville.

Sunday:

Galaxy v Stellenbosch (Kameelrivier).

