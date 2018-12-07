Tshakhuma hunt for first away win
Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila's hunt for their first away victory of the season will not get any easier as they travel to Kabokweni Stadium to face high-riding TS Sporting tomorrow.
Tshakhuma may be one of the promotion hopefuls, occupying the fifth spot on the National First Division (NFD) standings, but for a team hoping to gain promotion at the end of the campaign, their away record leaves much to be desired.
The Venda-based outfit are yet to register a win on the road, having lost two and drew five of their away fixtures.
At home, TTM are a different animal altogether. The Sello Chokoe-coached side has amassed five victories and a draw at their backyard, losing only once thus far.
Apart from the reality that they've been under-performing away, another factor that makes it difficult to foresee TTM winning against is that Sporting has a strong home record.
NFD fixtures (all at 3.30pm)
Tomorrow:
Sporting v TTM, Kabokweni Stadium; Eagles v Cosmos, Chatsworth Stadium; Umoya v Uthongathi, Boland Stadium; Kings v Mbombela, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium; Spurs v Ubuntu, Puma Rugby Stadium; Maccabi v Richards Bay, Dobsonville.
Sunday:
Galaxy v Stellenbosch (Kameelrivier).