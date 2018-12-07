Pitso hopes to inspire Bafana

As Mamelodi Sundowns prepare to take on Ahli Benghazi of Libya, the former African kings will go out with the aim of giving a boost indirectly to Bafana Bafana.

The Brazilians have advanced to the second round of the preliminary stages of the CAF Champions League after a 7-1 aggregate win over Leones Vegetarianos.

In the next stage, starting next weekend, they will take on the Libyan club in Egypt (due to war in Libya) in the first-leg.

Bafana could benefit from that fixture as the South Africans will square-off in a do-or-die match in March against Libya in the qualifiers for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane wants to give Bafana a taste of that feel-good factor with a positive result against the Libyans.

"Now we are going to play the Libyan team and we need to win that game to show that we can go to Libya and win with Bafana," Mosimane said.

"They have many Libya national team players and it's up to the boys to bring confidence to the country for Bafana. It's an important game on this issue to show that it's possible."