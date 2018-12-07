Jerry Sikhosana warns Orlando Pirates that Baroka have bite

Orlando Pirates will underestimate Baroka FC in Saturday’s Telkom Knockout final at their peril‚ Buccaneers legend Jerry “Legs of Thunder” Sikhosana has warned his old team.

Sikhosana cautioned the club where he made his name as a tearaway 1990s striker with a thunderous shot and eye for goal that Baroka play good football under their Zambian coach‚ Wedson Nyirenda.

Nyirenda played for Pirates’ arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the same era as Sikhosana was at Bucs.

Pirates meet Baroka – who have felled both Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits in the TKO – in Saturday’s final at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth (kickoff 6pm).